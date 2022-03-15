Two men arrested for stalking after six women were followed in Sheffield city centre

Six victims said they had been followed on dates between February 24 and March 7.

The fouce said: "A 26-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on Saturday. A second man, aged 39 and also from Sheffield, was arrested on Monday. Both were arrested on suspicion of stalking and public offences.

"They have been released on police bail with conditions while the investigations continues.

Ecclesall Road

"If anyone has any information, contact 101 quoting investigation number 14/50573/22."