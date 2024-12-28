Two men arrested in Boxing Day murder investigation after death of man in Yorkshire

Two men have been arrested and a murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Cottingham on Boxing Day.

Humberside Police received a call from paramedics at approximately 9am to an address on Ormesby Walk in Cottingham.

Officers were deployed and discovered a 53-year-old man to have died inside the address.

Specially trained officers are supporting those affected at this time.

The two men, aged 30 and 50-years-old, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody being questioned by officers.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Amy Keane-Christie from our Major Crime Team said: “I understand an incident of this nature will likely cause shock and concern amongst the local community.

“However, as part of our enquiries conducted so far, I would like to offer some reassurance that we do believe this to be an incident between individuals known to each other, with no wider risk to the public.

“Since we received the report, I have had a dedicated team of detectives conducting extensive lines of enquiries, including house to house, and reviewing CCTV footage in and around the area to obtain a clear picture of how the man died.

“A scene guard remains in place whilst our investigation continues, and those living in the area can expect to see an increased number of officers over the coming days, providing reassurance, conducting patrols, and speaking with local residents. If anyone has any concerns at all, please do come and speak to

“I would urge anyone who has information that may assist with our enquiries, has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 97 of 26 December.