Two men charged after police raid cannabis farm hidden in business

Two men have been charged after police raided a business premises.

Officers discovered a large cannabis farm with around 3000 plants on Station Road, Wyke on July 16.

Five men were arrested on suspicion of producing a class B drug.

Two men aged 46 and 37 were released under investigation.

One man remains in police custody and two men have been charged.

Anh Tran, 27, of no fixed abode and Hoang Anh Vo, 40, of Station Road have been charged with being concerned in the production of a Class B drug.

Enquiries remain ongoing at the scene and there is likely to be a police presence over the next few days, police said.