Two men charged over crash which left seven-year-old boy critically injured

Two men have been charged in connection with a crash which left a seven-year-old boy in a critical condition.

The boy was taken to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle following the incident on Westminster Road in Middlesbrough on August 21.

Cleveland Police said the boy remains in a critical condition in hospital almost two weeks later.

The force were called to the scene at around 3pm following reports of a collision involving a boy and a motorcycle. It is thought the rider of the motorcycle fled the scene of the incident.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “A 23-year-old man has been charged with causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified, driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle on the road without third party insurance, failing to stop at a road accident, being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident failed to report.

Westminster Road in Middlesbrough
Westminster Road in Middlesbrough

“A 31-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, using a motor vehicle without insurance.”

The men both appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Tuesday (Sep 2).

