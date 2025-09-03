Two men charged over crash which left seven-year-old boy critically injured
The boy was taken to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle following the incident on Westminster Road in Middlesbrough on August 21.
Cleveland Police said the boy remains in a critical condition in hospital almost two weeks later.
The force were called to the scene at around 3pm following reports of a collision involving a boy and a motorcycle. It is thought the rider of the motorcycle fled the scene of the incident.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “A 23-year-old man has been charged with causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified, driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle on the road without third party insurance, failing to stop at a road accident, being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident failed to report.
“A 31-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, using a motor vehicle without insurance.”
The men both appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Tuesday (Sep 2).