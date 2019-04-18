Two men charged with attempted murder after man shot in Bradford

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have charged two men in connection with a shooting in Bradford.

Officers have been investigating the incident which took place on Grayswood Crescent, Bradford on April 14.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 11.30am to a report that a man had been shot.

Nicholas Beck, aged 30, of Dawnay Road, Bradford, has been charged with possession of offensive weapon in public place and attempt murder.

John Wilkinson, aged 28, of Grange Terrace, Allerton has been charged with attempt murder and possession of shotgun with intent to endanger life.

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear before Bradford magistrates today.

The man injured in the shooting was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries.