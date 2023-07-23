All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

Two men charged with manslaughter after Yorkshire woman dies during attempted robbery

Two men have been charged with manslaughter in relation the death of a woman following an attempted robbery at her home in Leeds.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 10:30 BST

Nhi Muoi Wai, 64, was pronounced dead in hospital after she collapsed during the incident at her home in Millside Walk, Morley, on Tuesday, March 28, this year.

The incident has been subject of an investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Samuel Hanrahan, 20, and Jerry Hanrahan, 18, were both charged in April with attempted robbery in relation to the incident.

Most Popular
Leeds Crown Court Leeds Crown Court
Leeds Crown Court

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, manslaughter charges were added to the indictment for both defendants at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

Jerry Hanrahan has previously pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery and Samuel Hanrahan entered a guilty plea to that offence today.

No pleas were entered in relation to the manslaughter charges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The men are next due to appear at court on September 7, police said.