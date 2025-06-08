Two men charged with murder after Sheffield death of teenager in 'hit and run'
Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi, aged just 16, was innocently walking along Staniforth Road, in Darnall, just after 4.50pm on Wednesday when a car collided with him.
Zulkernain Ahmed, aged 20, and Amaan Ahmed, aged 26, both of Locke Drive, Sheffield, are charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder. Both men will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Monday June 9.
South Yorkshire Police said the boy had been walking innocently.
It is understood that a grey Audi had driven towards three electric bikes, colliding with one rider. As the car continued to travel following the collision with the electric bike, it further collided with Abdullah. The driver of the Audi failed to stop at the scene.
Abdullah was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he sadly died.
The rider of the electric bike, an 18-year-old man suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, officers have said. He remains in hospital.
Two people, a man, aged 46, and a woman, aged 45, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remain on police bail.
Abdullah's family paid tribute to him earlier this week, revealing he had recently arrived in the UK from Yemen in the hope of a "better future". They said he was devoted to his family and would “light up their faces with a big smile”.
He arrived in the UK from Yemen two or three months ago, learning English ahead of starting at college in September.
Abdullah’s relative Saleh Alsirkal runs the corner shop on Staniforth Road which the teenager visited just before the crash. He said he had popped into the store, as he often did, before heading off to find some food.
Mr Alsirkal said: “His dad brought him over to change his life, to get a better future for his son, but this has happened and destroyed everything. God bless him. He’s in a better place than this place."
He said: “I want to thank everybody for their support. Everyone has come together and this has helped the family.”
Mr Alsirkal said Abdullah was a “kind boy” who just wanted to look after his family, including his three sisters. He said he was really enjoying learning English.
“Every time he had a new word to learn he was so excited about it,” he said. “It meant a lot to him and he learned quick. Sometimes he would stay in the shop just so he could talk to people. He tried to be friends with everyone.”