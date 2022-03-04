Two men convicted of burglary and theft offences across the East Riding area

Jean Camatar.

The convictions follow an investigation involving the Humberside Police Rural Task Force, community patrol officers and CID officers.

The offences occurred at properties in Holme On Spalding Moor, Market Weighton, Pocklington and Middleton on the Wolds.

The two men, Jean Camatar (28) of Gladstone Road in Doncaster and Lali Camatar (31) of Hexthorpe Road in Doncaster, were arrested at Dover and Doncaster Airport respectively and later charged with burglary and theft offences.

Lali Camatar.

When Jean Camatar appeared in court on Monday, February 7 he was sentenced to 16 month in jail.

Lali Camatar appeared in court on Friday, February 25 and was sentenced to 32 months in jail.

Rural Task Force officer Richard Fussey said: “Following reports from local farms and businesses about theft of metal and other items, the task force worked in partnership with Farmwatch and other agencies to identify subject vehicles.

“After investigations involving a number of other forces, the suspects were identified and arrested.

“I am delighted with the custodial sentences passed down to these suspects and I hope that they will act as a deterrent to any other rural criminals.