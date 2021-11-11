Two men due in court over alleged abduction of child in Yorkshire

Two men are due in court in Sheffield this month over the alleged abduction of a young child.

By Clare Lewis
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 9:28 am

The men, aged 51 and 36, are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, November 26.

They have been charged with detaining a child so as to remove her from a person having lawful control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The alleged incident dates back to March 28, 2021 and centred around the reported disappearance of a four-year-old girl.

The two men are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court

Read More

Read More
Yorkshire drink-driver was three times over the limit - shortly after he left wo...

The alleged disappearance was investigated by South Yorkshire Police.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.