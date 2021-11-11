Two men due in court over alleged abduction of child in Yorkshire

The men, aged 51 and 36, are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, November 26.
They have been charged with detaining a child so as to remove her from a person having lawful control.
The alleged incident dates back to March 28, 2021 and centred around the reported disappearance of a four-year-old girl.
The alleged disappearance was investigated by South Yorkshire Police.
