The 60-year-old driver was pulled over after police recieved a tip off that a man had been seen driving a work van while potentially under the influence of alcohol.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police's roads policing group quickly found the suspect on Skipton Road in Harrogate shortly after 1.30pm on November 9.
The man was asked to provide a roadside breath test and initially refused, so was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test.
At the station, the man blew a reading of 135 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
He has since been charged with drink driving.
Sergeant Paul Cording from the North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group said: “The fact that this man had been driving as part of his job yesterday and provided such a high reading is astonishing. The actions from the member of the public who called us with this information yesterday has probably saved a life.”
“I would encourage anyone who suspects a person to have drink or drugs in their system and is driving or about to drive to call us immediately on 999.”