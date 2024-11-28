Two men due to appear in court charged with murder as police name victim
North Yorkshire Police said 26-year-old Indrit Mustafaj, who was from Bradford, died after the incident in Haxby Road at around 7.20pm on Saturday (Nov 23).
Officers were called to the after it was reported three people had been injured. Mr Mustafaj was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital, but died a short time later.
Two men, who are in their 20s and 30s and from York, were arrested at the weekend as part of a major investigation into his death, and are due to appear in York Magistrates Court today (Nov 28).
They have been charged with murder and two counts of wounding causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, leading the investigation for North Yorkshire Police, said: “Following an extensive investigation, led by a team working around the clock, two suspects have been arrested, remanded into custody and sent to court within days of the incident taking place.
“As a result of our enquiries, we believe this incident was targeted, meaning it was not a ‘random attack’.
“We’ve spent a lot of time talking to residents as part of our investigation and they are understandably concerned about what’s happened. We really appreciate their support and co-operation.
“We hope today’s developments will provide some reassurance, along with police remaining in the area to support the community and guard the scene.”
A man and woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation. A second man who was injured in the incident and taken to hospital remains in a stable condition.