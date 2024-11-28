Two men due to appear in court charged with murder as police name victim

Police have named a man who died in hospital after being attacked in York at the weekend - as two men are set to appear in court over his death.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said 26-year-old Indrit Mustafaj, who was from Bradford, died after the incident in Haxby Road at around 7.20pm on Saturday (Nov 23).

Officers were called to the after it was reported three people had been injured. Mr Mustafaj was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital, but died a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men, who are in their 20s and 30s and from York, were arrested at the weekend as part of a major investigation into his death, and are due to appear in York Magistrates Court today (Nov 28).

They have been charged with murder and two counts of wounding causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, leading the investigation for North Yorkshire Police, said: “Following an extensive investigation, led by a team working around the clock, two suspects have been arrested, remanded into custody and sent to court within days of the incident taking place.

“As a result of our enquiries, we believe this incident was targeted, meaning it was not a ‘random attack’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have named the man who died in York at the weekend | PA

“We’ve spent a lot of time talking to residents as part of our investigation and they are understandably concerned about what’s happened. We really appreciate their support and co-operation.

“We hope today’s developments will provide some reassurance, along with police remaining in the area to support the community and guard the scene.”