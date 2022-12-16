Two men were injured after a crash involving a double-decker bus in Yorkshire.

It happened at around 2.05pm yesterday on the the A658 Pool Bank New Road, near to the junction with Old Lane, in Pool in Wharfedale, near Otley.

A blue Ford EcoSport SUV, driving southbound away from the direction of the Dyneley Arms crossroads, collided with a bus which was parked at a bus stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The double-decker bus was unoccupied.

A658 Pool Bank New Road. Photo: Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 69-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Ford, received serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The driver, a 51-year-old man, received minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles.

A road closure was put in place until 10.45pm so the scene could be examined and cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police have asked any witnesses to contact them via 101 or online quoting reference 13220687504.