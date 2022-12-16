It happened at around 2.05pm yesterday on the the A658 Pool Bank New Road, near to the junction with Old Lane, in Pool in Wharfedale, near Otley.
A blue Ford EcoSport SUV, driving southbound away from the direction of the Dyneley Arms crossroads, collided with a bus which was parked at a bus stop.
The double-decker bus was unoccupied.
A 69-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Ford, received serious injuries and remains in hospital.
The driver, a 51-year-old man, received minor injuries.
The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles.
A road closure was put in place until 10.45pm so the scene could be examined and cleared.
West Yorkshire Police have asked any witnesses to contact them via 101 or online quoting reference 13220687504.
Officers have also requested anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward