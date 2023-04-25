All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
39 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
2 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
2 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
2 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
3 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’

Two men jailed after passenger died in horror crash in Yorkshire

Two men have been jailed for a combined total of more than 12 years after a horrific crash which led to the death of a 20-year-old passenger.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST

Usmaan Zahoor and Waqas Iqbal were both sentenced on Tuesday (Apr 24) at Bradford Crown Court following the crash which happened at the junction of Haworth Road and Chellow Grange Road in Bradford on May 27, 2020. It is thought the pair were racing each other along the streets of the city when the crash happened.

The smash involved three vehicles and led to the death of Junayd Haris, 20, who died in hospital as a result of his injuries. He was a passenger in the car of Zahoor, 22, of Northfield Place, Bradford, who was jailed for seven years and four months after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Iqbal, 34, of Brantwood Crescent, Bradford, received a total sentence of five years after he was convicted of the same offence.

Most Popular
Usmaan Zahoor (left) and Waqas Iqbal (right) have been jailed for a combined total of more than 12 yearsUsmaan Zahoor (left) and Waqas Iqbal (right) have been jailed for a combined total of more than 12 years
Usmaan Zahoor (left) and Waqas Iqbal (right) have been jailed for a combined total of more than 12 years

Detective Sergeant Paul Lightowler, of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigation found that both men engaged in competitive driving just prior to the collision. I hope that Zahoor and Iqbal use their time behind bars to consider the recklessness of their actions and how they ultimately resulted in the death of a young man.

“I also hope this serves as a warning to others of what can happen when people choose to drive in this way. Our thoughts remain with Junayd’s family at this time and I hope that this outcome will provide them with some comfort.”