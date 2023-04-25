Two men have been jailed for a combined total of more than 12 years after a horrific crash which led to the death of a 20-year-old passenger.

Usmaan Zahoor and Waqas Iqbal were both sentenced on Tuesday (Apr 24) at Bradford Crown Court following the crash which happened at the junction of Haworth Road and Chellow Grange Road in Bradford on May 27, 2020. It is thought the pair were racing each other along the streets of the city when the crash happened.

The smash involved three vehicles and led to the death of Junayd Haris, 20, who died in hospital as a result of his injuries. He was a passenger in the car of Zahoor, 22, of Northfield Place, Bradford, who was jailed for seven years and four months after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Iqbal, 34, of Brantwood Crescent, Bradford, received a total sentence of five years after he was convicted of the same offence.

Usmaan Zahoor (left) and Waqas Iqbal (right) have been jailed for a combined total of more than 12 years

Detective Sergeant Paul Lightowler, of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigation found that both men engaged in competitive driving just prior to the collision. I hope that Zahoor and Iqbal use their time behind bars to consider the recklessness of their actions and how they ultimately resulted in the death of a young man.