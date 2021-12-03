Two men jailed over abduction of four-year-old girl in Yorkshire

Mihai Alecsa, aged 36 and Vasile Togan, 51, both of Brunswick Road, Burngreave, were arrested after a young girl was reported missing from the Brunswick Road area at around 6.30pm on Sunday, March 28.

She was found around 45 minutes later at an address on nearby Spital Road.

The two men were initially due to stand trial but changed their plea and each admitted one count of abduction during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

L-R: Vasile Togan and Mihai Alecsa have both been jailed over the abduction of a young child in Sheffield

They were both jailed for 21 months.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Nick Johnson, from Sheffield’s Protecting Vulnerable People Team, said: “Alecsa and Togan were arrested earlier this year after a young girl was reported missing from the Brunswick Road area of Sheffield at around 6.30pm on Sunday, March 28.

“The young girl was found around 45 minutes later at an address on nearby Spital Road, following a full search of the area by police officers.

“This was an extremely traumatic experience for both the young girl and her mother, and both Alecsa and Togan have shown very little remorse for their actions.

“I am pleased the sentence handed down by the court reflects the seriousness of the offence, and also illustrates that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

When the disappearance was reported, South Yorkshire Police stressed that it was an isolated case.