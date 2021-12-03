Two people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after police car was rammed during chase

The officers amazingly escaped without any serious injuries after vehicle thieves smashed into their squad car in the early hours of Thursday morning (December 2).

Leicestershire Police said a van failed to stop before ramming a police car into a wall from behind at 80mph as they tried to escape on the M1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, theft, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police after they were brought to to a halt in South Yorkshire.

The police car was left mangled after being rammed

Leicestershire Police's Roads Policing Unit shared dramatic images of the mangled wreckage of one of the police vehicles with its front end badly damaged.

Other photos show the white van after it was boxed in by police at 2.30am following the high speed chase.

They tweeted: "Occupants of this van had been out stealing tonight, they failed to stop & deliberately rammed police cars! Fortunately officers have not been seriously injured! Amazing.

"Van stopped. Two arrested, attempt murder, theft, dangerous drive & fail to stop! Result."

One person commenting on the police tweet said: "Yikes: hope the police folks are okay, looks horrendous. Surprised how little damage there is to the van there, given the state of your motor."