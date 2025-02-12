Police confirmed that two men died following a crash on the A66 near the Long Newton interchange.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday (Feb 11), at around 9pm, a crash occurred on the A66 eastbound carriageway, near to the Long Newton interchange.

The crash involved a black Nissan Qashqai and a red Vauxhall Astra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed two men died at the scene of the incident.

Cleveland Police confirmed a 41-year-old man and an 84-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

The road was closed for over eight hours overnight while emergency services tried to save the men, police said.

This was also so specialist officers could carry out an investigation of the scene.