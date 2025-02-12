Two men have died in the A66 Yorkshire crash that left the road closed for eight hours
On Tuesday (Feb 11), at around 9pm, a crash occurred on the A66 eastbound carriageway, near to the Long Newton interchange.
The crash involved a black Nissan Qashqai and a red Vauxhall Astra.
Cleveland Police confirmed a 41-year-old man and an 84-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.
The road was closed for over eight hours overnight while emergency services tried to save the men, police said.
This was also so specialist officers could carry out an investigation of the scene.
In a statement police said: “Anyone with information on the circumstances prior to the collision or anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 25064.”