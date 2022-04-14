Two men rescued by fire crews after getting stuck on roof during 'police incident'

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a property in the Northstead area shortly after 6.30pm.
Two men became stuck on the roof during a police incident, the service said.
The crews used a 'triple extension ladder' and 'crew power' to help bring the men back down to safety.
The incident was left with North Yorkshire Police officers.
Later, firefighters were called at 8.48pm to rescue a young man who had become stuck on a wall on Castle Road after he had climbed up to retrieve his jumper.
Rescuers again used a triple extension ladder to allow the young man to climb down safely to the ground.
Earlier, fire crews were called to North Street at 12.20pm after reports of roof tiles hanging dangerously above a footpath. Officers used an aerial ladder platform to safely remove the tiles.