Two men rescued by fire crews after getting stuck on roof during 'police incident'

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a property in the Northstead area shortly after 6.30pm.

Two men became stuck on the roof during a police incident, the service said.

The crews used a 'triple extension ladder' and 'crew power' to help bring the men back down to safety.

Fire crews saved two men who were stuck on the roof of a building

The incident was left with North Yorkshire Police officers.

Later, firefighters were called at 8.48pm to rescue a young man who had become stuck on a wall on Castle Road after he had climbed up to retrieve his jumper.

Rescuers again used a triple extension ladder to allow the young man to climb down safely to the ground.