Two men who groomed boy jailed for "depraved" child sex offences in Huddersfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy was groomed online for weeks before Jeremy Mason and Owen Daley tried to meet up with him.

Mason, 39, and Daley,22 pleaded guilty to offending including an attempt by Mason to meet and sexually abuse the male victim while sharing the footage with Daley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mason was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to 14 offences including causing/inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.

Owen Daley

Daley was sentenced to six years after pleading guilty to 12 offences including causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.

The crimes came to police attention last year after officers were contacted by a friend of the victim on the night he was supposed to meet Mason at an Air BNB in Huddersfield.

Officers from the Kirklees Police Online Investigation Team began to investigate and traced back online and phone communications from the two men to the victim

Police discovered months of contact between the victim and the two men in which they sent him sexual imagery and had made preparations for Mason to meet and sexually assault him.

Jeremy Mason

Mason was identified, traced, located and arrested within 24 hours while Daley was located within a month following telecommunication enquires.