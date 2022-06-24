Yorkshire police officer accused of assaulting wife faces misconduct hearing

Police constable Matthew Harper will face a misconduct hearing, which begins on Tuesday, June 28, and if the allegation is proven he could be dismissed from the force.

According to West Yorkshire Police, Mr Harper’s wife locked herself in the bathroom and phone 999, using his phone, following an argument in July 2020.

The officer, who was off duty, then allegedly broke the door down to get into the bathroom and tried to take his phone back, but she fled and he chased her.

Police constable Matthew Harper has been accused of assaulting his wife in July 2020

He was then accused of dragging her by the hair, throwing her to the floor and ripping her clothes.

In a statement, police added: “During the struggle a 999 call to the emergency services connected, following which PC Harper terminated the call.

“Upon a call back from the emergency services operator, PC Harper answered the telephone and stated that everything was fine and that the 999 call had been a pocket dial by accident.

“PC Harpers conduct as alleged breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Discreditable Conduct. If proved, his conduct is so serious that his dismissal will be justified.”

The misconduct hearing is expected to last four days.

Earlier this week, police constable Alan Dudzinski faced a misconduct hearing after he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing extreme pornography.

The force has not revealed the outcome of that hearing yet.