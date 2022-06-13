Yorkshire police officer faces the sack after he is caught with indecent images of children

Police constable Alan Dudzinski was given a suspended prison sentence at Durham Crown Court in April, after he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children

Police constable Alan Dudzinski, 20, was given a suspended prison sentence at Durham Crown Court in April, after he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing extreme pornography.

The officer, who was based in Leeds but has been suspended since he was arrested, could be dismissed from the force at a misconduct hearing on June 21.

He was arrested at home in May 2021, shortly after he finished his training, and disturbing images were found on his phone and a computer.

Matthew Burdon, prosecuting, told the court that 125 indecent images and videos of young girls and boys were discovered on his devices and police also found evidence of “a large number of search terms indicating a sexual interest in children”.

Forty six of the images were category A – the most serious – and they depicted girls as young as six being abused. Officers found another 41 category B images, 34 at category C images, featuring victims as young as three, and four images depicting beasitality.

Dudzinski’s barrister, Bo-Eun Jung, said the officer was “genuinely remorseful for his actions”.

Judge Ray Singh imposed a sentence of eight months imprisonment – suspended for two years – and a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

He said an “appropriate punishment can be achieved without an immediate sentence”, as Dudzinski had no previous convictions and he posed a relatively low risk to the public.

He said: “At the time you accessed this material, whilst not at work or having anything to do with your work commitments, you were employed as a police constable with West Yorkshire Police.

“The general public will no doubt look at the offences, your occupation and the disrepute it brings to the profession.”

He added: “Possession of indecent images of children and extreme pornography, as I've already, indicated are very serious sexual offences.

“It fuels child sexual abuse – the untold suffering and harm to children who are abused, photographed and videod being abused often from a very young age – with profound and in many cases lifelong adverse consequences for them.

“As such, this is the complete opposite of a victimless crime.”

It comes after South Yorkshire Police announced two officers had been dismissed for gross misconduct, after they used the force’s computer system for “non- policing” purposes.