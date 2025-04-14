Two more people have been arrested after a man was left in a life-threatening condition following a street fight in Sheffield.

At 8:36pm on Saturday (Apr 12), police responded to reports of a disturbance on Knoll Close, in Sheffield.

It was reported a large group of people were fighting on the street and one, allegedly, had a knife.

Armed officers attended the scene and arrested a 34-year-old man.

A man is in critical condition after a big street fight on Knoll Close in Stocksbridge. | Google

One man requires urgent medical assistance and was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the man’s injuries.

Since then two further arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A second 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and perverting the course of justice.

They remain in police custody.

The 35-year-old woman and 37-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder also remain in custody at this time.

Senior Investigation Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, said: "Our investigation is continuing at pace as we try to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.

