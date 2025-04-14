Two more arrested after man left in life-threatening condition in Sheffield street fight
At 8:36pm on Saturday (Apr 12), police responded to reports of a disturbance on Knoll Close, in Sheffield.
It was reported a large group of people were fighting on the street and one, allegedly, had a knife.
Armed officers attended the scene and arrested a 34-year-old man.
One man requires urgent medical assistance and was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.
South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the man’s injuries.
Since then two further arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A second 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and perverting the course of justice.
They remain in police custody.
The 35-year-old woman and 37-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder also remain in custody at this time.
Senior Investigation Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, said: "Our investigation is continuing at pace as we try to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.
"We know members of the public were in the area at the time and will be key witnesses in our investigation. If that was you, we are urging you to please come forward. Any information, no matter how small, could help and be the missing piece to this puzzle."