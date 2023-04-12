Two PCSOs hospitalised after brick thrown through window of unmarked car

Two PCSOs were hospitalised after a brick was thrown through the window of their unmarked vehicle, police said.

It happened at Bolton Road in the Bradford area at 6.20pm on Sunday April 9.

The male PCSO from West Yorkshire Police suffered injuries to his shoulder and hand and the female PCSO suffered injuries to her neck and head.

Both required hospital treatment, police said.

They have since been discharged from hospital and our recovering from their injuries.

A 15 year old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and remains in police custody at this time.

Superintendent Richard Padwell of Bradford District Police said: “Assaults on emergency workers are completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.

“These PCSOs were going about their daily duties, and they should not come under attack like this.

“This incident will be fully investigated by my officers.

“Both PCSOs are being fully supported by the force in what has clearly been a distressing time for them.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1279 of 9 April.