Two people dead in Yorkshire house fire and one man escaped as local hero tried to save lives

Two people sadly died at the scene of a house fire in Camblesforth on Sunday morning, despite the efforts of firefighters and a local man to save their lives.

One man managed to escape the property and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Firefighters were called to the house shortly after 5am on Sunday, with crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, Humberside Fire and Rescue, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue in attendance.

They managed to bring the blaze under control at approximately 7.30am, and no neighbouring houses were damaged.

A joint police and fire service investigation to determine the cause of the fire is now underway.

"We are asking people to come forward with any information that could help the inquiry," officers said.