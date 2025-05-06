Two people found dead in Leeds house identified in police update

Two people found dead in a house in Leeds have been identified by police in a new update.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bodies of Nnenna Chima, 28, and Thomas Oko, 32, were found in a house on Dawlish Road on Tuesday April 29.

Nnenna’s death is being treated as suspicious by detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team who are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCI Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “ A number of enquiries remain ongoing regarding this incident, but I can reiterate that we do not think a 3rd party was involved in either death.

Police in Leeds have launched an urgent appeal following the discovery of two bodies in a flat.

“Officers will prepare a file for the coroner and as part of those enquires we do continue to appeal for witnesses and information.

“Anyone who has information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 1884 of 29 April.