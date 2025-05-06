Two people found dead in Leeds house identified in police update
The bodies of Nnenna Chima, 28, and Thomas Oko, 32, were found in a house on Dawlish Road on Tuesday April 29.
Nnenna’s death is being treated as suspicious by detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team who are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
DCI Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “ A number of enquiries remain ongoing regarding this incident, but I can reiterate that we do not think a 3rd party was involved in either death.
“Officers will prepare a file for the coroner and as part of those enquires we do continue to appeal for witnesses and information.
“Anyone who has information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 1884 of 29 April.
“Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”