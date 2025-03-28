Two ram raid incidents just minutes apart as police launch appeal for footage

Officers from Middlesbrough CID are appealing for information and dashcam or CCTV footage after two apparently linked ram raid incidents in the town.

The first was an unsuccessful attempt to force entry with a silver Audi to Habib News on Acklam Road at 3.08am on March 28, causing damage to the wall and shutters at the address.

However, the suspects, believed to be two or three males, were unable to get into the property.

Moments later, the Best One shop on the same road was targeted.

The suspects rammed their way into the shop - stealing various items such as alcohol, cigarettes and tobacco – before fleeing.

Officers attended the area and the vehicle was soon found abandoned nearby .