Two ram raid incidents just minutes apart as police launch appeal for footage

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 17:40 BST
Officers from Middlesbrough CID are appealing for information and dashcam or CCTV footage after two apparently linked ram raid incidents in the town.

The first was an unsuccessful attempt to force entry with a silver Audi to Habib News on Acklam Road at 3.08am on March 28, causing damage to the wall and shutters at the address.

However, the suspects, believed to be two or three males, were unable to get into the property.

Moments later, the Best One shop on the same road was targeted.

The suspects rammed their way into the shop - stealing various items such as alcohol, cigarettes and tobacco – before fleeing.

Officers attended the area and the vehicle was soon found abandoned nearby .

Enquiries are underway and Cleveland Police would appeal for anyone with information or footage from the area from around 2.50am to 3.20am on Friday to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 053766.

