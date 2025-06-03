Two sheep killed and others badly injured in lurcher dog attack on Yorkshire farm

Two sheep have been killed and two others badly injured after being attacked by dogs on a Yorkshire farm, police have said.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at around 9.30pm on Monday (Jun 2) on a farm off Weeland Road in Knottingley.

The force said two lurcher dogs attacked sheep in a field, and are trying to speak to a man driving a dark-coloured old model 4x4 who was seen nearby.

The dogs were caught and police are now appealing to track down the owners, as well as any witnesses to the incident or anyone who saw the vehicle.

A statement from the force said: “We are also reminding dog owners of their responsibility to keep their dog on a lead where there is livestock and that sheep worrying is a criminal offence. In some circumstances a farmer is entitled to shoot your pet if it attacks their livestock.

“The dogs are described as being a brown lurcher and a tan/sand coloured lurcher.

“We would like to speak to a man driving a dark coloured old model four-by-four who was seen nearby around this time.

“We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, anyone who saw a similar vehicle around the time of the incident or anyone who knows the owner of the dogs.”