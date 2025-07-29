Two sheep shot with crossbow in Yorkshire as police launch urgent appeal
On Wednesday July 23 at 7.30am, a farmer from the Daw Lane area of Wadworth, Doncaster, reported two of his sheep being found injured in the field after being targeted with crossbows.
The arrows were still stuck in the sheep, causing distress, and have since been recovered by officers.
The sheep were treated and are recovering well, South Yorkshire Police said.
It is believed that the attack happened overnight, between Tuesday July 22 and Wednesday July 23 morning.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour or have information that can help us find those responsible.
“If you believe you can help, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 14/130297/25.”