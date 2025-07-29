Two sheep shot with crossbow in Yorkshire as police launch urgent appeal

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 29th Jul 2025, 13:02 BST
Two sheep were injured with a crossbow in Yorkshire, police said.

On Wednesday July 23 at 7.30am, a farmer from the Daw Lane area of Wadworth, Doncaster, reported two of his sheep being found injured in the field after being targeted with crossbows.

The arrows were still stuck in the sheep, causing distress, and have since been recovered by officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The sheep were treated and are recovering well, South Yorkshire Police said.

Two sheep shot with crossbow in Yorkshire as police launch urgent appealplaceholder image
Two sheep shot with crossbow in Yorkshire as police launch urgent appeal

It is believed that the attack happened overnight, between Tuesday July 22 and Wednesday July 23 morning.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour or have information that can help us find those responsible.

“If you believe you can help, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 14/130297/25.”

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice