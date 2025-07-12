Two teenage boys have been charged following reports of a rape in Yorkshire earlier this month.

Police are investigating following a reported rape on Princes Avenue in Hull on July 3.

Two boys aged 16 and 14, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have both been charged with rape, false imprisonment, actual bodily harm and suffocation.

The 16-year-old has also been charged with sexual assault and harassment.

Humberside Police said a 17-year-old who was arredted during the course of the investigation has been released without charge.