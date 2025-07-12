Princes Avenue, Hull: Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 14, charged with rape in Yorkshire

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 12th Jul 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 11:53 BST
Two teenage boys have been charged following reports of a rape in Yorkshire earlier this month.

Police are investigating following a reported rape on Princes Avenue in Hull on July 3.

Two boys aged 16 and 14, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have both been charged with rape, false imprisonment, actual bodily harm and suffocation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 16-year-old has also been charged with sexual assault and harassment.

Humberside Police said a 17-year-old who was arredted during the course of the investigation has been released without charge.

The two boys were remanded in custody and were due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Saturday morning (Jul 12).

Related topics:HullrapePoliceYorkshireHumberside Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice