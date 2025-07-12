Princes Avenue, Hull: Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 14, charged with rape in Yorkshire
Two teenage boys have been charged following reports of a rape in Yorkshire earlier this month.
Two boys aged 16 and 14, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have both been charged with rape, false imprisonment, actual bodily harm and suffocation.
The 16-year-old has also been charged with sexual assault and harassment.
Humberside Police said a 17-year-old who was arredted during the course of the investigation has been released without charge.
The two boys were remanded in custody and were due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Saturday morning (Jul 12).