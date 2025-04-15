Two teenagers arrested after woman killed in Yorkshire hit-and-run
West Yorkshire Police said the woman was hit by a burgundy Mazda 5 TS2 shortly after 1am today (Apr 15).
The crash happened close to the Flying Pig pub on Crag Lane in Wheatley, with the Mazda travelling in the direction of Halifax.
The woman was seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. The force is carrying out enquiries to find out her identity.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “The vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the collision but was later located.
“Two males aged 15 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
“Road closures remain in the immediate area today as further investigations are carried out and motorists are advised to find an alternative route at this time.”
The force is now appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 13250210623. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.