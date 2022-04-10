Two teenagers found 'stargazing' and lying down on M1 Yorkshire central reservation

Two teenage lads brought traffic on the M1 motorway to a halt - after police found them “stargazing” while lying down on the central reservation.

By Rebecca Marano
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 3:35 pm
Officers were called after reports that two pedestrians were on the busy road, near junction 34, in Sheffield, South Yorks., on Friday night (April 8) at 3.30am.

A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said: “When we arrived, having stopped all traffic, we found two young males laid on the central reservation ‘stargazing’.

“Both removed, poor attitudes challenged and issued with tickets.”

The M1 motorway near Ossett, Wakefield. Picture: Scott Merrylees.

The police later confirmed that the boys were aged 17 and 18 and had been given fines for being on a motorway without a valid reason.