Two teenagers found 'stargazing' and lying down on M1 Yorkshire central reservation

Officers were called after reports that two pedestrians were on the busy road, near junction 34, in Sheffield, South Yorks., on Friday night (April 8) at 3.30am.
A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said: “When we arrived, having stopped all traffic, we found two young males laid on the central reservation ‘stargazing’.
“Both removed, poor attitudes challenged and issued with tickets.”
The police later confirmed that the boys were aged 17 and 18 and had been given fines for being on a motorway without a valid reason.