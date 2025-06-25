Two teens hospitalised after being hit by Supertram in Sheffield

Police are appealing for dashcam and witnesses after two teenagers were hit and injured by a Supertram in Sheffield.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called at 4.16pm on Sunday June 22 to reports of a Supertram colliding with two pedestrians at the Woodburn Road junction with Staniforth Road.

Emergency services attended and two people, a 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, were taken to hospital.

The 15-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We're asking for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage and anyone who was witness to the collision, to please get in touch. You can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 652 of June 22, 2025 when you get in touch.”

Dashcam and CCTV footage can be submitted here: