Two teens who died in Hull crash named by family as driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving
William Herbert, 16 and 18-year-old Olly Mitchell died in the horrific crash on New Year’s Day.
At around 1.20am, a grey Volkswagen Golf was travelling along Staithes Road away from Preston when it was in collision with a black Vauxhall Grandland travelling towards Preston.
Emergency services attended however William, from Howden, died at the scene, and Olly, from Ellerton, later died in hospital from his injuries.
Their families continue to be supported by specialist trained officers and both families have asked for their privacy at this extremely difficult time.
Two other passengers, a 16-year-old girl remains in a critical but stable condition, alongside a 17-year-old boy who now remains in a serious but stable condition.
A passenger of the Vaxuhall Grandland, a 62-year-old man was also taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries which are no longer life threatening alongside the driver, a 34-year-old woman who sustained a serious injury to her arm.
Two other passengers suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday January 1 on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.
Officers continue to appeal for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the collision, who has dashcam footage or witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken, to contact Humberside Police on their non-emergency number 101 quoting log 60 of January 1.
Dozens of bouquets have been left to the two teenagers at the scene of the crash on a sweeping bend on the 40mph road just outside the village of Preston.
One message said: "You will be loved forever Wilbo" while another added: "I will forever cherish my memories with both Will and Olly and always miss them.”
The accident came nearly four years after the death of a motorcyclist further down the same road in March 2021 following a collision with a car.
A passerby said they'd heard the emergency vehicles arriving following the crash, adding: "We hoped it wasn't serious, but we could hear the sirens and see the blue flashing lights, there was four or five fire engines go past.
"What a devastating way to start the New Year for the families."