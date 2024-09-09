Two toddlers hospitalised after being mauled by dogs in recent days in Yorkshire

SYP

Two toddlers have been left requiring hospital treatment after being mauled by dogs in recent days, police said.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 4, just before 5.30pm officers responded to reports of a child being attacked by two dogs while on a park in Sheffield.

It is believed that while the four-year-old girl was playing, two loose dogs - believed to be XL Bully dogs - approached the girl and began to maul her, causing injuries to her body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The girl was taken to hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening.

The dogs were later seized from a property and remain in police kennels.

A couple of days later on September 6, at 4pm police received a call for reports a young boy had been bitten by a neighbour’s dog.

It is believed that while the two year-old child was sat on his mother’s knee, the dog - believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier - lunged towards the child several times, causing injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening according to police.

The dog was seized and has since been disclaimed and put to sleep.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Greaves said: "We are continuing to see unprecedented demand from dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire.

“We’re urging all dog owners to play their part in keeping everyone safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You are responsible for your dog’s actions; you will be the one in court.

“Please remember dogs are animals, they can sometimes be unpredictable in how they react to certain situations.