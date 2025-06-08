Two women arrested for drug driving as crash leaves 18-year-old fighting for life

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a crash left an 18-year-old man fighting for his life.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash in Halifax on Friday night (June 6).

At 8.07pm on Friday, police were called to the junction of Hopwood Lane and Gibraltar Road where a grey BMW 330 and a black Citroen C1 had been involved in a collision.

The BMW had been travelling on Hopwood Lane in the direction of Queens Road and the Citroen was in Gibraltar Road emerging from the junction with Hopwood Lane at the time of the crash.

The BMW left the carriageway after the collision and collided with the front of a shop, police said.

The driver of the Citroen, an 18-year-old man, was seriously injured and remains in a critical condition in hospital according to West Yorkshire Police.

Three passengers from the Citroen were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Two women from the BMW, both aged 25, were treated in hospital and have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

They remain in custody and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.