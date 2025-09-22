Two-year-old who died in Thornaby incident has been named as her family pay tribute

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 19:06 BST
The family of a two-year-old girl who died following an incident in Thornaby have paid tribute to the toddler.

Cleveland Police were called to Hartington Close in Thornaby on Saturday (Sept 13) following a report of a concern for the safety of a child.

The two-year-old was taken to hospital but later died.

A 25-year-old woman was charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Also, a 21-year-old man was charged with rape, murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Isabelle Rose Welshplaceholder image
Isabelle Rose Welsh | Cleveland Police

Under new guidelines, police also revealed both people identify as white British.

They appeared in court on Friday (Sept 19) and were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, November 6.

Now, police have confirmed the little girl was two-year-old Isabelle Rose Welsh.

Police have said her family “are devastated by her death and have asked for privacy as they begin to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child”.

In a statement, her family said: “Rest in peace Isabelle, fly high little girl. Forever two.”

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police added: “Specialist officers are supporting the family and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.”

