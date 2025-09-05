Two Yorkshire men among quartet arrested on suspicion of plotting terrorism

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of plotting acts of terrorism in raids in Yorkshire, Derbyshire and the West Midlands.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) said a 33-year-old was arrested in Leeds, a 31-year-old was arrested in Huddersfield, a 34-year-old man was arrested in Derby, and a 49-year-old man was arrested in West Bromwich.

All were arrested on Friday on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CTPNE spokeswoman said: “The men have all been taken to a local police station for questioning.

“Searches are ongoing at a number of properties in relation to this investigation.