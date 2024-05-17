Two Yorkshire women guilty of murdering neighbour after filming their deadly attack
The woman were caught thanks to ‘good old fashioned police work’ a statement from South Yorkshire Police said. Nicola Lethbridge and Zoe Rider were found guilty after a jury spent one hour deliberating on their verdict following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
The trial heard the Lethbridge, 45, and Rider, 36, both of Fraser Drive in Sheffield, entered the home of neighbour Stephen Koszyczarski and violently attacked him, leaving him to die.
They filmed the attack on their mobile phone before taking his personal items. A alarm call using a line set up in 60-year-old Stephen’s home was played in court, where Rider could be heard asking him for his property as he lay dying and asked for an ambulance.
After the two women were arrested, police found a video of them assaulting Stephen on their mobile phones, in which one of them was wearing cream jogging bottoms. This item of clothing was later found with blood belonging to Stephen on it.
Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward, who led the investigation, said: “Stephen was described as a quiet man. Although he had a close circle of friends, he kept himself to himself and just went about his business. He didn’t cause any problems or hurt anyone and his death was callous.
“Lethbridge and Rider had not only subjected Stephen to mental torture and physical abuse but they humiliated him during the attack wrongly accusing him of being a paedophile which was simply not the case.
“I am pleased with the jury’s verdict and the fact that these two will now spend a significant amount of years in prison.
“The community has been a huge support throughout our investigation, and I would like to thank those who showed bravery, taking a stand against criminals living in their communities, and providing witness statements and evidence.
“The support of the public, along with the hardworking officers on my team and police colleagues have ensured justice for Stephen.
“Although the guilty verdicts bring comfort that justice has been served, this remains a sad day because it is another reminder for everyone how violence can quickly end a life too soon, which impacts greatly on all those involved, and leaves family and friends with pain and holes in their lives.”
Lethbridge and Rider were remanded into custody ahead of their sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on June 5.