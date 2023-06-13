Two young men to face trial over death of joiner, 21, whose car crashed into Yorkshire dyke

Luke Clarke, from Goldthorpe near Barnsley, was travelling in a Renault Clio which landed in Bishop Dyke after leaving the B1222 through Sherburn-in-Elmet, near Selby, on the night of December 27, 2021. He died at the scene. Another man in the car survived with serious injuries.
Liam Beaumont, 22, and Kian Wallis, 21, both of Darfield near Barnsley, have been charged with causing Mr Clarke’s death by dangerous driving.
They appeared at York Crown Court on June 13 to give pleas, and both denied the offence. They will stand trial in April 2024.
At the opening of Mr Clarke’s inquest last year, the coroner confirmed that at that stage the cause of his death had not been conclusively established pending further investigations. A full hearing will take place once the trial has concluded.