Two young men to face trial over death of joiner, 21, whose car crashed into Yorkshire dyke

Two young men are to face trial over the death of a 21-year-old joiner in a collision in which a car ended up in a water-filled ditch.

Luke Clarke, from Goldthorpe near Barnsley, was travelling in a Renault Clio which landed in Bishop Dyke after leaving the B1222 through Sherburn-in-Elmet, near Selby, on the night of December 27, 2021. He died at the scene. Another man in the car survived with serious injuries.

Liam Beaumont, 22, and Kian Wallis, 21, both of Darfield near Barnsley, have been charged with causing Mr Clarke’s death by dangerous driving.

They appeared at York Crown Court on June 13 to give pleas, and both denied the offence. They will stand trial in April 2024.

Bishop Dyke in Sherburn-in-Elmet