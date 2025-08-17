Uber driver 'totally forgot' it was illegal for him to refuse guide dog

An Uber driver told a court he “totally forgot” that it was illegal for him to refuse to pick up a customer with a guide dog.

Khurram Mukhtar had driven away from the disabled woman who booked his car after refusing to take both her and her dog. He had his licence revoked by Bradford Council following the incident in March.

And on Wednesday he appeared in court charged with failing to accept a booking from a person with an assistance dog.

The court was show a video of Mukhtar saying “no, no, no” before pulling away after the woman who booked the Uber informed him it would be illegal for him to refuse to transport her and her dog.

An Uber driver has appeared in court after refusing to pick up a passenger who had a guide dog. Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

He admitted the charge, telling magistrates he had been “confused” as to what the law was.

Waseem Raja, prosecuting the case on behalf of Bradford Council, said Mukhtar, 44 of Colyton Mount, had received a boking to pick up a passenger from the Yorkshire Building Society headquarters at Yorkshire House, off Rooley Lane.

The booking was made at 4.38pm on March 4, and Mukhtar’s Uber arrived around 10 minutes later.

The woman who booked the Uber relied on a guide dog, which was present when the vehicle arrived.

Mr Raja said: “He simply refused to take the dog and refused to take the complainant.”

The complainant began recording him on her mobile phone.

This footage was shown to Magistrates, and showed the complainant telling Mukhtar “It is against the law to say no to a guide dog.”.

He replied: “No, no, no. I can’t allow dogs. You need to order a pet Uber.”

She told him he would be reported, and Mukhtar drove off, leaving the woman and her dog without a way to get home.

Mr Raja said the Council received a complaint about his behaviour shortly after and the taxi licensing service began an investigation.

When they interviewed Mukhtar he said he had forgotten that it was illegal to refuse to transport a visually impaired person and their guide dog.

Mr Raja added: “She relies on taxis to get her about, and this incident left her feeling quite upset. She feels she was treated unfairly.”

He pointed out that you can hear the complainant sigh as the taxi drives off.

Mukhtar represented himself in court. When asked to explain his actions, he said: “I was so confused.

“I forgot you have to take guide dogs. I totally forgot. I know taking a guide dog is very important.”

He said he only realised what he had done was breaking the law the following day.

“I’ve suffered from this. I’ve got no job”

When he was questioned as to why he left a vulnerable woman with a disability at the roadside, he said: “I was too confused at that time.”

Mr Raja pointed out that all drivers are provided with training, which included disability awareness and the responsibilities of drivers in dealing with disabled customers.

He added: “He was only licensed in 2022, so any training should be fresh in his mind.”

Responding to this, Mukhtar said: “I’ve had no guide dog jobs in that time. I was so confused at the time. I told my friend about it after and he said ‘why did you not take that job?’”

Magistrates were told that on top of any punishment they issued, Mukhtar’s licence had already been revoked.

After some deliberation, Mukhtar was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge.

The case cost Bradford Council £1,360 to investigate and prosecute, but due to his limited income Mukhtar will only be required to contribute £150 towards those costs.

What is the law about taxis and guide/assistance dogs?

According to the Private Hire Vehicles (Carriage of Guide Dogs etc.) Act 2002, in the UK it is “It is an offence for the operator of a private hire vehicle to fail or refuse to accept a booking for a private hire vehicle if the reason for the failure or refusal is that the disabled person will be accompanied by his/her assistance dog.