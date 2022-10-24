Undercover teenagers sent by council to try to buy alcohol in off-licence crackdown

North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC) asked the 15 and 16 year old volunteers to try to purchase alcohol from shops across the county - and found that in some 39 per cent of cases, they were able to complete the sale.

The teenagers were given strict protocol to follow, including being told to tell the truth at all times and show ID with their correct age if requested.

The council’s executive member for trading standards, Derek Bastiman, said the council will try to offer training to offending shopkeepers before prosecuting them.

Alcohol purchased by underage teenagers as part of a North Yorkshire County Council crackdown

He said: “This is a reminder of the significant role that local businesses and retailers play in protecting our children’s health by preventing them from accessing alcohol during childhood.

“Retailers are urged to be aware of the implications of underage sales.

“Initially, we take the route of offering guidance to support retailers rather than rushing to prosecution, but we do expect that guidance to be followed.”

Training is available from the council to give retailers ‘confidence and resilience’ in tackling minors who try to buy alcohol.

But a senior North Yorkshire Police officer hit out at the shops which have sold to minors.

Inspector Martin Metcalfe, who covers Richmondshire, said: “It was very disappointing to see a number of businesses breaking the law and selling alcohol to minors.

“Underage drinking is one of the main causes of the anti-social behaviour we deal with, so this is very much an issue the police want to work with trading standards and other partners to tackle.