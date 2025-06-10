A Yorkshire business unit could be converted into a restaurant in a bid to remove the “stigma” currently attached to the building.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new planning application has been submitted to Bradford Council for the conversion of 116-120 Morley Street – the Universal Express travel agents – into a new eatery.

The unit has a dark past – in 2005 PC Sharon Beshenivsky was shot and killed outside the business when responding to a robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The murder and subsequent trial shocked the country, and the planning application by R Moghul says the building has “carried a stain” due to its association to the crime.

Universal Express in Morley Street, Bradford

It calls for the unit to be converted into a restaurant, along with a full refurbishment of the property.

The application contains little detail of what type of restaurant the new business would be, but says it would open between 9am and 11pm.

A memorial stone marking the spot where PC Beshenivsky was shot stands in front of the unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year Piran Ditta Khan, the last member of the gang responsible for the armed raid that claimed her life, was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

He was the last of seven men involved in the robbery to be convicted after spending almost 15 years on the run.

The application says: “The property previously traded as a travel and money transfer agent, prior to an unfortunate incident in November 2005.

“The site has since struggled to operate and has carried with it a stain which reflects these events. “The building has since deteriorated with roof tiles missing, gutters overflowing and the shopfronts rotting away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Morley street has seen many developments and refurbishments, with our site remaining an eyesore to an otherwise bustling street.

“To prevent anti-social behaviour and squatting, large chipboards are erected to prevent ingress into the building.”

“The existing timber shopfronts are in a bad state of deterioration. These have rotted away in the corners of the frames, making them unsuitable for use. These are proposed to be replaced with anthracite grey aluminium shopfront. This will portray an outlook to the building which will be in keeping with the street scene.

“These efforts are in a bid to move away from the tired outlook of the building.

“The proposed change of use would bring a derelict building back into use. The stigma attached to the building will be removed.”