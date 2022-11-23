Unlicensed dog breeder fined £10,000 after advertising Staffordshire Bull Terriers for sale

An unlicensed dog breeder has been fined £10,000 after advertising Staffordshire Bull Terriers for sale.

Anthony Dean Core of Keldregate, Bradley, near Huddersfield, failed to appear before magistrates and was found guilty in his absence. He was foud guilty of six counts of advertising the business of breeding dogs without the authority of a licence.

The case came to light after council officers visited the property on another matter, and further investigations found Core had advertised numerous puppies for sale from two separate litters over the course of a six month period, with prices ranging from £750 to £1,500 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since October 2018, it has been a legal requirement to have a licence to advertise the business of selling puppies, regardless of the number of litters of puppies you sell each year. Breeders are licensed to ensure they keep animals in good welfare conditions and adhere to the high standards of practice specified in the legislation. Core was fined £10,000 and ordered to pay £900 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

A man has been fined £10,000 for breeding dogs without a licence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councilor Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees at Kirklees Council, said: “I hope the outcome of this prosecution serves as a deterrent to those who intend to flout the law for financial gain, having little or no regard for the health and welfare of their dogs.