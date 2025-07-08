Unlicensed driver who killed friend in head-on crash jailed for 11 years

An unlicensed driver who killed his friend and seriously injured an innocent man in a head on crash in Yorkshire has been jailed for 11 years.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Andrew Smith had been out with his friend, Ryan Lee, when he decided to drive Mr Lee’s van despite not having a driving licence.

Witnesses described the standard of his driving as ‘appalling’ as he left a pub in Eggborough, and was seen crossing a red light and approaching a bend at speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old, of Byram, Selby, misjudged an overtake on the A645 at around 6.30pm on June 17, 2023, and ploughed into an oncoming car.

The driver of the other vehicle was returning home from work to have dinner with his family and was left with serious injuries, while Me Lee who was sitting in the passenger seat of his van was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was also left with serious injuries and a full investigation was launched by North Yorkshire Police.

He was later charged with causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving along with other serious motoring offences including causing death while driving uninsured and without a licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at York Crown Court in May this year, he admitted the charges and was jailed for 11 years by a judge at the same court on Tuesday (Jul 8).

John Andrew Smith was jailed for 11 years | NYP

Detective Constable Richard Grey of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team said: “This collision has left the Lee family devastated with the loss of Ryan. They’ve told us it’s left them absolutely broken.

“The family of the injured driver have also had their life turned upside down, as he endured multiple operations. He now has to live with the fact that his injuries will leave a lasting legacy of reduced mobility and the inability live his life as intended.

“The affected families have at least been saved from the ordeal of a trail, as Smith has admitted his guilt and not sullied Ryan’s name in this senseless and horrific incident.