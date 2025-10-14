Unlicensed taxi driver who targeted women jailed for 32 years for sex offences

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 14th Oct 2025, 10:37 BST
A man has been jailed for 32 years following a string of violent and sexual offences dating back as far as the 1990s.

Edwin Youll, 63, targeted vulnerable women and children and became violent towards them if they did not do as he commanded, a court heard.

He used his job as an unlicensed taxi driver to drive women around and target them, and on occasion used knives to facilitate his offending.

Youll, of Bexley Drive, Normanby, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court after he was found guilty of 26 charges following a trial in July 2025.

63-year-old Edwin Youll, of Bexley Drive, Normanby, targeted vulnerable women and children and became violent towards them if they did not do as he commandedplaceholder image
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Stuart Hodgson said: “Firstly I would like to thank the brave victims who came forward and gave harrowing accounts of the horrendous sexual abuse carried out by Edwin Youll.

“I commend the bravery of these women, and all witnesses involved in this investigation, for coming forward and speaking to us, and for their patience throughout the investigation and judicial process.

“Whilst the experiences will stay with them forever, I am pleased that this chapter has now come to a close and that justice has been served, and Youll will now spend a significant time behind bars.

“Violence against women and girls is not acceptable and we will always urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to contact Cleveland Police.”

