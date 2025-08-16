'Unpredictable' attacker who stabbed man and woman and left them for dead is jailed

An ‘unpredictable’ man who stabbed two people and left them for dead in the street has been jailed for 27 years.

Philip Gonsalves was sentenced on Friday (Aug 15) after admitting attempted murder and GBH at Hull Crown Court earlier this year.

The 48-year-old was arrested in January 2025 after two people were found with serious stab wounds in Hull.

Humberside Police said it received two separate reports between 2am and 3am; one about a man found with stab wounds on Buckingham Street in Hull and another of a woman being found with stab wounds on nearby Victor Street.

The 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his head, stomach, and sternum, and the 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment to life threatening injuries to her neck.

Gonsalves, of New Bridge Road, Hull, was jailed for 27 years and ordered to serve an extended licence of four years upon his release when he was sentenced at Hull Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Johanna Bielby, fromHumberside Police’s Major Crime Team said: “Whilst in hospital with life threatening injuries, both the man and woman declared to officers that the person responsible for attacking them was Philip Gonsalves.

“Our enquiries swiftly commenced to locate Gonsalves and understand the circumstances surrounding the incident including extensively reviewing CCTV footage in and around the area, conducting house-to-house enquiries, carrying out analysis of phone data and undertaking various forensic examinations of the multiple scenes following his frenzied attack.

Philip Gonsalves, 48-years-old, of New Bridge Road in Hull was charged with two counts of attempted murder following his arrest in January. | Humberside Police

“From CCTV footage, the man and woman were seen to be walking along Victor Street and were later joined by Gonsalves at around 1.44am. All three of them are seen to walk onto Barnsley Street and a vehicle pulls up alongside them where Gonsalves is then seen to walk up to the vehicle alone and speak to the occupants inside.

“Without any provocation or warning, Gonsalves then walks back to the man and woman, grabbing the woman’s head and slamming it into a fence before doing the same to the man and then proceeding to hit him violently to the back of his head and stomach.

“Just six minutes later, the man is seen to run from Barnsley Street along Holderness Road clutching his stomach and covered in blood, whilst Gonsalves calmly walks onto Holderness Road. Within two minutes, the man is on the floor in a pool of his own blood being given CPR by two members of the public until police and ambulance arrive on scene.

“The woman is then seen to exit a property on Victor Street whilst being assisted by a member of the public after Gonsalves laid in wait in the dark to attack her as she left the address. She had sustained three significant wounds to her neck that were so serious, she had to be placed into an induced coma following surgery.

“Crime Scene Investigators attended the scene and obtained swabs of the trails of blood found on Barnsley, Buckingham, and Rosmead Street which linked the victims to the scene.

“DNA of both victims was also forensically recovered from the jacket that Gonsalves was wearing at the time of the attack.

“This was an unnecessary attack on two defenceless people and the level of injuries that they sustained were brutal, leaving the woman fighting for her life for three weeks and still receiving care for her injuries even today. They are both lucky to be alive.

“Gonsalves is an unpredictable individual who turned on both victims in a matter of seconds and then left them for dead in the street as he attempted to flee the scene to evade arrest.

“I am pleased that the evidence stacked against him meant Gonsalves decided to plead guilty to attempting to murder the woman and injuring the man causing grievous bodily harm, and he will now be behind bars for a very long time.