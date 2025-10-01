A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 30s has died following a shooting.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Watery Street in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, near to its junction with St Philip’s Road, following reports of a shooting.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he later died despite the best efforts of paramedics at the scene.

A police cordon is in place on Watery Street, from where it meets Meadow Street and Montgomery Terrace Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, senior investigating officer for the case, said: "This is a devastating incident which has cut short a young man's life and will no doubt cause considerable concern in the local community.

"Gun crime has absolutely no place in South Yorkshire and I want to assure residents and the victim's family and friends that a dedicated team of officers and staff are working relentlessly to piece together the circumstances of what has happened and trace those responsible.

"If you live in the Upperthorpe area, you will see an increased police presence and I would urge you to please speak to our officers if you have any concerns you wish to raise.

Alastair Ulke

"Thank you to those who have already provided information to our investigative team. If you know something that could help us but are yet to get in touch, then I would urge you to please contact us.

"We are particularly keen to hear from those with relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage and you can submit this footage directly to our investigative team via our Major Incident Public Portal."