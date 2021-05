North Yorkshire Police said Ms Gardener was last seen at her home address in High Street, Scalby, yesterday, and are extremely concerned for her welfare.

Ms Gardener is described as 5ft 2ins tall, with long blond hair and fair skin.

She is believed to be wearing a black anorak-style coat and a hoodie.

Police are urgently appealing for help to find 27-year-old Melissa Gardener from Scalby, Scarborough, who has not been seen since 2pm on Saturday.