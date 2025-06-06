Urgent enquiries underway after person stabbed in York as public asked to avoid area
Officers from North Yorkshire Police were called at around 7.30pm on Thursday evening (June 5) with a report that a person had been stabbed on Baker Street, in the Clifton area of the city.
Emergency services attended immediately.
The male victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police confirmed.
Urgent enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.
Cordons remain in place at the scene and North Yorkshire Police requested members of the public to avoid the area.
Any witnesses, or anyone who may have relevant video doorbell or dashcam footage, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police straight away.
Dial 101, quoting reference number NYP-05062025-0420.