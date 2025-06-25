Urgent hunt for three prisoners who absconded on Monday with links to Yorkshire
Jason MacDonagh, 34, Daniel Harty, 34 and Barney Casey, 24, all absconded from HMP Springhill at around 6pm on Monday June 23.
MacDonagh is a white man, at around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build and has ginger hair.
He has facial hair and was last seen wearing grey tracksuit trousers and a white vest, police said.
Casey is a white man, at around 5ft 9ins tall, of small build and has black hair. He has slight facial hair and a moustache and goatee beard. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.
Harty is a white man, at around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build with black hair and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and grey joggers.
They are known to frequent Bristol, West Midlands, Leicestershire, Leeds, Bradford, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.
Police staff investigator, Claire Busby said: “We are appealing to the public for any information around MacDonagh, Casey and Harty’s whereabouts, or anyone who may see them to get in touch.
“We would advise members of the public not to approach them if, but call 999 instead.
“If you have any information as to where they may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43250312586.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”