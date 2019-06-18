Urgent hunt to trace witnesses of North Yorkshire crash which killed motorcyclist

Detectives are urgently trying to trace a car which potentially witnessed a fatal crash on the North Yorkshire Moors.

The collision occurred on the A171 between Whitby and Scarborough at 12.35pm on Friday April 19, when a Golf, motorcycle and a horsebox van all crashed at a junction.

A 49-year-old man from Middlesborough who was riding the white Suzuki SV650 motorbike was flown by air ambulance to James Cook Hospital in Teesside but sadly died of his injuries.

North Yorkshire Police say a 63-year-old woman who was travelling as a passenger in the horsebox van also needed medical treatment for head injuries. The other drivers were shaken but uninjured.

Officers are desperate to trace the occupants of a car thought to be a dark-coloured Vauxhall Mokka, which was travelling towards Scarborough at the time of the collision.

It's thought the people in the car may have witnessed the fatal collision and could help piece together what happened.

Police have stressed they would like to speak to the motorists as potential witnesses, and that they are not suspected of any wrongdoing.

Anyone with any information which could help to identify the occupants of the vehicle is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Matthew Tanfield. You can also email matthew.tanfield@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote incident 12190070738 when providing information.